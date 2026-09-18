Avengers Endgame Encore Box Office: Earth's mightiest heroes surpass Rs. 5 Cr advance in India selling 100K tickets

Avengers Endgame: Encore went on sale last week on a limited rollout. Yet the advance sales for the film have continued to roll in at a steady rate. As of now, the film has sold 100,000 tickets worth Rs. 5 crore / USD 525K in advance sales for its opening weekend. Of this, the opening day amounts to nearly 40,000 tickets, with healthy demand extending into Saturday and Sunday.

Remarkably, the film is yet to go on sale in several high-collection screens. Chennai, for instance, has only eight shows currently available, and every one of them is sold out. A similar situation exists in several other centres, where only a fraction of shows have been opened so far. Once the full inventory goes live, advance sales are expected to accelerate significantly.

With a week still to go, these advance numbers would ordinarily point towards a Rs. 20 crore nett opening day or so. However, since this is not a fresh release but a reissue, the momentum in the end won’t be as strong. Still, one can hope for a Rs. 10 crore nett opening day, and perhaps it could very well do what it would have done ordinarily. That would be the biggest opening for a re-release, for not just Hollywood but overall India.

Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, was the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India at the time of its release. Since then, it has been surpassed by Avatar: The Way of Water and more recently by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Going by the exceptional advance, it's hard not to wonder whether Endgame can reclaim its crown. It certainly won't be easy, but it doesn’t seem all that far-fetched.

Moreover, the response that this re-release is generating bodes really well for Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release later this year. This is also a testament to the box office clout of Marvel in India. The brand seemingly took a hit in recent years, but now it feels alive again.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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