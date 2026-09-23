Avengers Endgame Encore Box Office: Rakes in Rs. 8 Cr advance in India, Eyes Record opening for re-release

The advances for Avengers Endgame: Encore continue to build in India. As of this morning, the film has raked in Rs. 8 crore (Rs. 6.50 crore nett) approx for its opening weekend, selling 200,000 tickets. Of this, nearly Rs. 3 crore is for the opening day, with a strong contribution from Saturday and Sunday as well. This is still on a limited rollout, with only a fraction of shows on sale yet. The full inventory is expected to go live this evening today, and once it does, there should be a surge in advance figures.

If one were to go with the current momentum of advances, the film will probably open to Rs. 8 crore nett opening day or so. However, since the advances currently are limited by capacity in several centres, the momentum should improve when more places open up for sale. As such, hitting Rs. 10 crore nett remains possible; it should become apparent tonight or tomorrow morning. If the film clears Rs. 10 crore nett, that will be the biggest opening day for a re-release in India, surpassing Baahubali: The Epic.

Avengers: Endgame , released in 2019, was the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India at the time of its release. Since then, it has been surpassed by Avatar: The Way of Water and more recently by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Going by the exceptional advance, Avengers should surpass Avatar, although Spider-Man is out of reach. That aside, the response that this re-release is generating bodes really well for Avengers: Doomsday , slated to release later this year. This is also a testament to the box office clout of Marvel in India. The brand seemingly took a hit in recent years, but now it feels alive again.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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