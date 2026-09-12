Avengers Endgame Encore India Advance Booking: Earth's mightiest heroes off to superb start selling 25000 tickets

Avengers Endgame: Encore went on sale in India on Thursday night. In its first 24 hours, the film had sold an impressive 15,000 tickets. At the time of writing, the ticket sales have nearly doubled to over 25,000 tickets, which will be worth around Rs. 1.50 crore. Of this, the top ticket booking portal in the country, BookMyShow, is reporting over 15,000 sales so far.

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Notably, the film has achieved these sales with a very limited rollout at some premium screens, with several screens and centres yet to go on sale, including a metro centre like Chennai. If everything were on sale in one go, the sales numbers could probably have been doubled or higher. On top of all that, there are still almost two weeks until release, making it all the more impressive.

A start like this will be considered great for a new release; here, this is a re-release of a seven-year-old film, which isn’t all that old either. This is a testament to the box office clout of Marvel in India. The brand seemingly took a hit in recent years, but with the All Time Blockbuster success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and now rising anticipation of Avengers: Doomsday, it feels alive again.

Avengers Endgame: Encore is forecasted to open at Rs. 5-8 crore nett in “Pinkvilla Predicts”. The pre-sales start points to an opening closer to the high end of the range. That would be the biggest opening for a Hollywood re-release in India comfortably. If the film sustains this momentum in sales, it could probably go higher.

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Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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