Avengers Endgame Encore India Advance Booking: Marvel's superhero film sells 35000 tickets in top national chains for Day 1

Avengers: Endgame Encore is witnessing superb sales at the box office. The movie has sold around 35,000 tickets in the national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day alone.

The overall advance of the superhero movie is around 1,25,000 tickets for the opening weekend, with nearly 50,000 admissions for Day 1. That said, the movie has grossed around Rs. 6.25 crore in its advance sales.

With a week still to go, these advance numbers would ordinarily point towards a Rs. 20 crore nett opening day or so. However, since this is not a fresh release but a reissue, the momentum in the end won’t be as strong. Still, one can hope for a Rs. 10 crore nett opening day, and perhaps it could very well do what it would have done ordinarily. That would be the biggest opening for a re-release, for not just Hollywood but overall India.

Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, was the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India at the time of its release. Since then, it has been surpassed by Avatar: The Way of Water and more recently by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Going by the exceptional advance, it's hard not to wonder whether Endgame can reclaim its crown. It certainly won't be easy, but it doesn’t seem all that far-fetched.

Moreover, the response that this re-release is generating bodes really well for Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release later this year. This is also a testament to the box office clout of Marvel in India. The brand seemingly took a hit in recent years, but now it feels alive again.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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