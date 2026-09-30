Avengers Endgame Encore India Box Office: Marvel's superhero film holds well on 1st Tuesday, collects Rs 30 crore in 5 days

Avengers Endgame: Encore collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its Day 5 (Tuesday), maintaining a steady run at the box office. The running cume of the superhero action flick reached Rs. 30.75 crore gross in India. That said, the movie already emerged as the No. 1 Hollywood re-release grosser at the Indian box office, surpassing the previous record of Interstellar.

Advertisement

Based on current trends, the movie is looking to close this week around Rs. 34 crore or so. How far it can go at the box office will heavily depend on how it holds against Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3) from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday onwards.

Avengers Endgame: Encore has a very good shot at emerging as the biggest re-release of all time in India by beating Sanam Teri Kasam’s Rs 42 crore record. However, that won’t be an easy task as the film will face Drishyam: The Conclusion from the coming Friday, which might push it out of the cinemas.

Day-wise box office collections of Avengers Endgame: Encore are as follows:

Day Gross Box Office (excl. 3D) Day 1 Rs. 8.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 9.00 crore Day 3 Rs. 8.75 crore Day 4 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 30.75 crore (est.)

All that aside, the overwhelming response that this re-release has generated bodes really well for Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release later this year. This is also a testament to the box office clout of Marvel in India. The brand seemingly took a hit in recent years, but now it feels alive again.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn's thriller drama sells around 1.20 lakh tickets in top national chains, set for BANGER start