Avengers Endgame Encore India Box Office: Marvel's superheroes puts up STRONG Rs 25 crore plus opening weekend, targets No. 1 spot

Avengers Endgame: Encore recorded a strong opening weekend at the Indian box office. The Marvel superhero action flick smashed a solid Rs. 25.75 crore (Rs. 21.25 crore nett) in its 3-day weekend haul, with Rs. 8.75 crore coming on Day 3 (Sunday).

Including 3D charges, the movie smashed a RECORD Rs. 27.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. That's the biggest opening weekend ever for a re-release, beating the previous record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic. For the unversed, the Prabhas starrer had collected Rs. 26.50 crore in its first weekend in India, including 3D.

Re-releases, usually, are expected to be front-loaded, followed by steep drops. However, the limited showcasing that the film has had meant the opening day couldn’t reach as high as it could have gone, leading to spillover of business to Saturday and Sunday. There should be some spillover for Monday as well. That said, the movie is expected to keep gaining good traction.

Day-wise box office collections of Avengers Endgame: Encore are as follows:

Day Gross Box Office (excl. 3D) Day 1 Rs. 8.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 9.00 crore Day 3 Rs. 8.75 crore Total Rs. 25.75 crore (est.)

Avengers Endgame: Encore probably has enough gas in the tank to surpass the Rs. 42 crore record of Sanam Teri Kasam for the biggest re-release in India. The biggest for Hollywood is Rs. 29 crore for Interstellar; that should be done soon enough. All that aside, the overwhelming response that this re-release has generated bodes really well for Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release later this year. This is also a testament to the box office clout of Marvel in India. The brand seemingly took a hit in recent years, but now it feels alive again.\

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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