Avengers Endgame Encore India Final Advance Booking: Marvel film sells 85,000 tickets in National Chains, eyes good start

Avengers Endgame: Encore is all set to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The movie sold around 85,000 tickets in its top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. By morning, it could get close to 90,000. There is a good surge on the final day as the film added shows at several centres.

The film had potential to smash the 1 lakh admission mark in national chains, but in the end, the release size is limited relative to what it should have been. Since the release size is limited, it also means reaching that Rs. 10 crore nett mark on the opening day is pretty much ruled out.

The advance for the first day is Rs. 5.5 crore (Rs. 4.5cr nett). As per present trends and advance sales, it is likely to target Rs. 7-8 crore nett opening at the box office. The spillover for the opening weekend is strong. If showcasing improves on Saturday and Sunday, the sales will see a good surge.

Avengers: Endgame , released in 2019, was the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India at the time of its release. Since then, it has been surpassed by Avatar: The Way of Water and more recently by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Going by the exceptional advance, Avengers should surpass Avatar, although Spider-Man is out of reach. That aside, the response that this re-release is generating bodes really well for Avengers: Doomsday , slated to release later this year. This is also a testament to the box office clout of Marvel in India. The brand seemingly took a hit in recent years, but now it feels alive again.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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