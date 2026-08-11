Awarapan 2 Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer sells 20,000 tickets in top national chains, set for BIG start

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and others, continues to record superb advance sales at the box office. As of 10:30 PM (August 11), the romantic drama, directed by Nitin Kakkar, sold around 20,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

The movie has a very good buzz among the audience, which is visible in its sales too. With three days still in hand, Awarapan 2 has very good potential to record phenomenal sales. That too, despite facing a tough clash with Batwara 1947. Interestingly, the Sunny Deol starrer is lagging far behind the Emraan Hashmi film.

Awarapan 2 has a clear lead in the advance sales with what looks like a 100K-plus finish at national chains, potentially getting close to 125K. The film, however, may not get the fitting showcasing, as Batwara 1947, being distributed by PVRINOX, is getting equal shows despite a much smaller advance. That could limit its opening day somewhat; otherwise, Rs. 20 crore nett plus is a possibility for the film.

If the romantic drama manages to bag a positive reception among the audience, the movie will see an outstanding opening weekend at the box office. Awarapan 2 also has the potential to end the dearth of a Clean Hit venture for Emraan Hashmi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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