Awarapan 2 Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi starrer on verge of surpassing 1 lakh ticket mark in National Chains, 5 hours still in hand

Awarapan 2 is about to hit the cinemas in a few hours. The Emraan Hashmi starrer is witnessing phenomenal sales at the box office. As of 7 PM (August 13), the movie sold over 92,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. With 5 hours still in hand, the movie has the potential to surpass the 1 lakh ticket mark soon and close it somewhere around 1.20 - 1.25 lakh before the premiere show.

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Backed by Vishesh Films, the romantic drama is set for a huge opening day. Looking at its promising sales, the movie has the potential to open around Rs. 20 crore nett, however, a lot will depend on how the spot bookings are. If the movie manages to gain a positive reception among the audience, it will see a big boost over the weekend.

So far, the movie is set to emerge as a landmark film for Emraan Hashmi, taking his biggest solo opening. If it emerges as a Clean Hit venture, it will be a big relief for Hashmi as he has not seen a solo HIT for a long time. One must note that Awarapan 2 is releasing in a clash with Batwara 1947; however, it has established an unimaginable lead over the rival release.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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