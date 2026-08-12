Awarapan 2 Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi's film on track of RECORD start, sells 45,000 tickets in National Chains with 1 day still in hand

Awarapan 2 continues to witness superb sales at the box office. The Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer sold over 45,000 tickets in the top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Of these, nearly 25000 tickets were sold today, August 12. That's a big surge from yesterday. The movie is expected to see another big spike even tomorrow in the final stretch.

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Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the tragic romantic drama is likely to close its advance sales somewhere over the 1 lakh mark in the national chains. It will be the biggest advance for a solo Emraan Hashmi film. Based on current trends, the film is heading for a solid opening at the box office, despite facing a tough challenge from Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.

At face value, the Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan film looks bigger; however, in reality, Awarapan 2 has made the clash one-sided, courtesy of strong sales. The Emraan Hashmi film has generated a relatively better buzz among the audience, which is driving its sales. Furthermore, the nostalgia factor is playing a crucial part.

So far, the movie is targeting solo Emraan Hashmi's career-biggest opening. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the movie is projected to open in the vicinity of Rs. 16 to 21 crore, with a pinpoint prediction of Rs. 20 crore nett start. That said, the sequel is heading to surpass the entire earnings of OG Awarapan on its opening day itself.

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Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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