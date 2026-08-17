Awarapan 2 Box Office Collections: Emraan Hashmi film has an EXCELLENT first weekend of Rs. 82 Cr in India

Awarapan 2 collected Rs. 25.50 crore nett approx on its third day at the Indian box office, and with that, it closed its opening weekend at an excellent Rs. 81.50 crore nett approx. There was a drop from Saturday, which is perfectly normal, as Independence Day is a huge day for the box office, made even stronger by the following day being a Sunday. The Sunday business was about 13 per cent higher than its holiday-eve-boosted opening day, which is a good trend.

The film has performed the best in the Hindi belt circuits, led by Delhi-UP and Bihar, which is generally the case with films in this space. Nizam has done very well, which has also historically been the case with Emraan Hashmi films.

Awarapan 2 is already a SUPER HIT, and depending on how well it holds over the coming days, it has the potential to emerge as a BLOCKBUSTER. The next two weeks will benefit from multiple holidays, which should further aid collections, although the film will face competition from Toxic during that period.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Awarapan 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 22.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 33.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 25.50 cr. Total Rs. 81.50 cr.

Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film, which was a DISASTER upon its original release but later garnered a cult following. When intense love stories with hit music found success last year, it reminded the industry of Emraan Hashmi, who had delivered several films in this space during the 2000s and early 2010s. He was at the peak of his career in the early 2010s with films like Murder 2, Raaz 3, Jannat 2, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, before his fortunes declined through the latter half of the decade. The revival of the genre eventually led to Awarapan 2 being made, and that decision has paid off handsomely. There is probably no precedent for a sequel to a DISASTER emerging as a HIT, perhaps even a blockbuster. Last year saw former FLOPs like Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu become HITs through their re-releases, and now a sequel is doing it on a much bigger scale.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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