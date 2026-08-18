Awarapan 2 Box Office Collections: Emraan Hashmi film holds well on Monday, Nets Rs. 90 Cr in four days

Awarapan 2 held well on Monday, collecting Rs. 9 crore nett approx. That marks a 60 per cent drop from a holiday-eve-boosted opening day, which is a very good hold, especially when the opening was as good as it was for the film. The four-day running total stands at Rs. 90 crore nett approx. There will likely be a surge in collections today owing to discount day, which could push it over Rs. 100 crore nett. The first week is headed for Rs. 115 crore nett, maybe a crore or two short.

The film is a SUPER HIT. This Monday hold keeps it on course to emerge as a BLOCKBUSTER, provided the film holds strongly in the second week. The genre tends to be frontloaded, so it won’t be easy, but not out of the question. The next weekend is competition-free, but Toxic will arrive on Wednesday next week, which could curtail its run. Ultimately, how well it holds up against that competition will determine the film's overall run.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Awarapan 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 22.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 33.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 26.00 cr. Monday Rs. 9.00 cr. Total Rs. 90.50 cr.

Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film, which was a DISASTER upon its original release but later garnered a cult following. When intense love stories with hit music found success last year, it reminded the industry of Emraan Hashmi, who had delivered several films in this space during the 2000s and early 2010s. He was at the peak of his career in the early 2010s with films like Murder 2, Raaz 3, Jannat 2, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, before his fortunes declined through the latter half of the decade. The revival of the genre eventually led to Awarapan 2 being made, and that decision has paid off handsomely. There is probably no precedent for a sequel to a DISASTER emerging as a HIT, perhaps even a blockbuster. Last year saw former FLOPs like Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu become HITs through their re-releases, and now a sequel is doing it on a much bigger scale.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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