Awarapan 2 Box Office Collections: Emraan Hashmi starrer has an outstanding Independence Day in India, Nets Rs. 56 Cr in 2 days

Awarapan 2 had an outstanding second day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 33.50 crore nett approx. The Emraan Hashmi starrer registered a nearly 50 per cent surge on its second day, from an already excellent opening day, thanks to the big holiday of Independence Day. This brings its two-day running total to Rs. 56 crore nett approx. There could be some drop in business today, but at the bare minimum, the film is going to collect over Rs. 80 crore nett in its opening weekend, while at the high end it could reach Rs. 85 crore nett.

The film was a HIT on arrival at its opening, and now it is certainly going to be a SUPER HIT. Depending on how strong the Monday hold and the subsequent legs are, it could go on to be a BLOCKBUSTER. It is the fifth HIT or better film of the year for the Hindi film industry, four of which are franchise films. One can make a case for even the fifth one being a quasi-sequel. So much for the talk of franchise fatigue last year.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Awarapan 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 22.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 33.50 cr. Total Rs. 56.00 cr.



Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film, which was a DISASTER upon its original release but later garnered a cult following. When intense love stories with hit music found success last year, it reminded the industry of Emraan Hashmi, who had delivered several films in this space during the 2000s and early 2010s. He was at the peak of his career in the early 2010s with films like Murder 2, Raaz 3, Jannat 2, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, before his fortunes declined through the latter half of the decade. The revival of the genre eventually led to Awarapan 2 being made, and that decision has paid off handsomely. There is probably no precedent for a sequel to a DISASTER emerging as a HIT, perhaps even a blockbuster. Last year saw former FLOPs like Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu become HITs through their re-releases, and now a sequel is doing it on a much bigger scale.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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