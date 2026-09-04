Awarapan 2 Box Office Collections: Emraan Hashmi's film adds Rs 5.50 crore in Week 3, targets Rs 150 crore end

Awarapan 2 recorded a significant drop in its third week, collecting Rs. 5.50 crore nett. The Emraan Hashmi starrer witnessed a 80 per cent drop from the second week. The drop mainly came due to Hanuman Ansh becoming a new rage at the box office. Furthermore, the movie itself is running in its final phase.

The running cume of Awarapan 2 reached Rs. 145.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. With the arrival of Mirzapur in cinemas today, the romantic action drama is expected to see massive drops in its collections. If it sustains for a couple of weeks, it will end up doing Rs. 150 crore nett in its full run; otherwise, it will close slightly under.

Nevertheless, the movie has already emerged as a Super Hit venture. It is also the biggest grosser of Emraan Hashmi's career, considering his solo releases. The success of Awarapan 2 came as a big relief for the actor as he hasn't seen a Clean HIT for a long time.

The actor will be next seen in Gunmaster G9, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurrana. It will be interesting to see whether Emraan Hashmi can continue to impress the audience with his next outing or not.

The day-wise box office collections of Awarapan 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 111.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 28.75 cr. Week 3 Rs. 5.50 cr. Total Rs. 145.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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