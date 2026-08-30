Awarapan 2 Box Office Collections: Emraan Hashmi's film collects Rs 1 crore on 3rd Saturday, targets Rs 150 crore final

Awarapan 2 collected Rs. 1 crore on its third Saturday, registering a nominal spike from the previous day. The romantic action drama, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi, took its running cume to Rs. 142.30 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, the movie is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 150 crore or so. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the Emraan Hashmi starrer emerged as a Super Hit venture at the box office. The success of Awarapan 2 ended the long wait of Hashmi for a solo HIT venture. His next release is Gunmaster G9, which marks his reunion with Himesh Reshammiya.

Coming to Awarapan 2, it is a sequel to the 2007 film, which was a disaster upon release but later garnered a cult following. When intense love stories with hit music found success last year, it reminded the industry of Emraan Hashmi, who had delivered several films in this space during the 2000s and early 2010s. He was at the peak of his career in the early 2010s with films like Murder 2, Raaz 3, Jannat 2, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, before his fortunes declined through the latter half of the decade.

The revival of the genre eventually led to Awarapan 2 being made, and that decision has paid off handsomely. There is probably no precedent for a sequel to a DISASTER emerging as a HIT. Last year saw former FLOPs like Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu become HITs through their re-releases, and now a sequel is doing it on a much bigger scale.

The day-wise box office collections of Awarapan 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 111.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 8.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.70 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 1.10 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 142.30 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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