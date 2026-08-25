Awarapan 2 Box Office Collections: Emraan Hashmi's film holds well on 2nd Monday, nets Rs 136 crore in 11 days

Awarapan 2 collected Rs. 2.75 to 3 crore on its second Monday, registering a 40 per cent drop from the second Friday. The movie took its second week's cume to Rs. 24.75 crore in four days. Allied to its first week of Rs. 111.50 crore, the running cume of Awarapan 2 reached Rs. 136.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Vishesh Bhatt, the movie is expected to slow down its momentum in the coming weekend with the arrival of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The Emraan Hashmi starrer is heading to close its theatrical run at Rs. 150 crore nett mark or so. The movie has already emerged as a Super Hit venture.

Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film, which was a DISASTER upon its original release but later garnered a cult following. When intense love stories with hit music found success last year, it reminded the industry of Emraan Hashmi, who had delivered several films in this space during the 2000s and early 2010s. He was at the peak of his career in the early 2010s with films like Murder 2, Raaz 3, Jannat 2, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, before his fortunes declined through the latter half of the decade.

The revival of the genre eventually led to Awarapan 2 being made, and that decision has paid off handsomely. There is probably no precedent for a sequel to a DISASTER emerging as a HIT. Last year saw former FLOPs like Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu become HITs through their re-releases, and now a sequel is doing it on a much bigger scale.

The day-wise box office collections of Awarapan 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 111.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 8.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 136.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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