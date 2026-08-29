Awarapan 2 Box Office Collections: Emraan Hashmi's film holds well on 3rd Friday, targets Rs 150 crore mark

Awarapan 2 collected Rs. 1.10 to 1.20 crore nett on its third Friday, registering a 120 per cent spike from the previous day. The drop from the previous Friday is around 80 per cent. The running cume of the Emraan Hashmi starrer reached Rs. 141.30 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by Vishesh Films, the movie is expected to see some growth on Saturday and Sunday, which will take its total cume closer to the Rs. 145 crore mark. The movie has the benefit of Buy-One-Get-One in its third weekend. Based on current trends, the movie is looking for a finish around the Rs. 150 crore net mark or so, depending on how long the BOGO offer will continue.

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Co-starring Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and others, the romantic action drama has already emerged as a Super Hit venture at the box office. Interestingly, the OG Awarapan was a disaster at the box office.

For the unversed, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film, which later garnered a cult following. When intense love stories with hit music found success last year, it reminded the industry of Emraan Hashmi, who had delivered several films in this space during the 2000s and early 2010s. He was at the peak of his career in the early 2010s with films like Murder 2, Raaz 3, Jannat 2, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, before his fortunes declined through the latter half of the decade.

The revival of the genre eventually led to Awarapan 2 being made, and that decision has paid off handsomely. There is probably no precedent for a sequel to a DISASTER emerging as a HIT. Last year saw former FLOPs like Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu become HITs through their re-releases, and now a sequel is doing it on a much bigger scale.

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The day-wise box office collections of Awarapan 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 111.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 8.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.70 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 1.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 141.30 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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