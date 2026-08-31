Awarapan 2 Box Office Collections: Emraan Hashmi's wraps 3rd weekend at Rs 3.50 crore, enters final phase of run

Awarapan 2 collected Rs. 3.50 crore in its third weekend, registering an 80 per cent drop from the previous weekend. The movie was aided by a Buy-One-Get-One offer this weekend; however, collections aren't justifying the same. That said, the movie is now in its final legs at the box office.

The Emraan Hashmi starrer reached Rs. 143.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. Going by the present trends, the romantic action drama is heading to close its entire run around the Rs. 150 crore mark. That will be a good figure and the career-highest for the actor.

For the unversed, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film, which was a disaster upon release but later garnered a cult following. When intense love stories with hit music found success last year, it reminded the industry of Emraan Hashmi, who had delivered several films in this space during the 2000s and early 2010s. He was at the peak of his career in the early 2010s with films like Murder 2, Raaz 3, Jannat 2, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, before his fortunes declined through the latter half of the decade.

The revival of the genre eventually led to Awarapan 2 being made, and that decision has paid off handsomely. There is probably no precedent for a sequel to a DISASTER emerging as a HIT. Last year saw former FLOPs like Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu become HITs through their re-releases, and now a sequel is doing it on a much bigger scale.

The day-wise box office collections of Awarapan 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 111.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 28.75 cr. 3rd Weekend Rs. 3.50 cr. Total Rs. 143.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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