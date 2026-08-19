Awarapan 2 Day 5 Box Office Collections: Emerges Emraan Hashmi's solo biggest grosser, enters Rs 100 crore club

Awarapan 2 collected Rs. 10 crore on its first Tuesday, registering a spike of 10 per cent from the previous day. The movie stormed past Rs. 100 crore nett mark at the Indian box office. It took only 5 days to achieve this feat.

Interestingly, it is the first solo Emraan Hashmi film to enter the three-digit crore club. That said, the movie has already emerged as the actor's biggest solo grosser at the box office. Overall, it stands at the second spot, only behind Tiger 3, where Hashmi played the main antagonist.

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The movie is expected to close its first week around Rs. 115 crore or so. It should aim for a big spike in the second weekend since there is no significant release. The Emraan Hashmi starrer is witnessing a Super Hit run at the box office as the production cost was controlled. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it has the potential to bag a blockbuster verdict, depending on how it performs in the long run.

The day-wise box office collections of Awarapan 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 22.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 33.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 26.00 cr. Monday Rs. 9.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr. Total Rs. 100.75 cr.

Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film, which was a DISASTER upon its original release but later garnered a cult following. When intense love stories with hit music found success last year, it reminded the industry of Emraan Hashmi, who had delivered several films in this space during the 2000s and early 2010s. He was at the peak of his career in the early 2010s with films like Murder 2, Raaz 3, Jannat 2, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, before his fortunes declined through the latter half of the decade. The revival of the genre eventually led to Awarapan 2 being made, and that decision has paid off handsomely. There is probably no precedent for a sequel to a DISASTER emerging as a HIT, perhaps even a blockbuster. Last year saw former FLOPs like Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu become HITs through their re-releases, and now a sequel is doing it on a much bigger scale.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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