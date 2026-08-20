Awarapan 2 Day 6 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi's Super HIT film maintains good hold, nets Rs 106 crore in 6 days

Awarapan 2 collected Rs. 6 crore on its Day 6 (Wednesday), registering a 36 per cent drop from the previous day. The 6-day running cume of the Emraan Hashmi film reached Rs. 106 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Backed by Vishesh Films, the romantic action drama is looking to close this week around Rs. 112 crore or so. The movie has emerged as Emraan Hashmi's career's biggest solo grosser. Overall, it remained only behind Tiger 3, where the actor played the villain.

It is expected to see a good spike in the second weekend as there is no significant release. Awarapan 2 has a clean run until Toxic arrives on August 26, which gives it enough room for growth. How far the movie can go at the box office will depend on how it holds in the second week.

The day-wise box office collections of Awarapan 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 22.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 33.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 26.00 cr. Monday Rs. 9.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.00 cr. Total Rs. 106.00 cr.

Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film, which was a DISASTER upon its original release but later garnered a cult following. When intense love stories with hit music found success last year, it reminded the industry of Emraan Hashmi, who had delivered several films in this space during the 2000s and early 2010s. He was at the peak of his career in the early 2010s with films like Murder 2, Raaz 3, Jannat 2, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, before his fortunes declined through the latter half of the decade. The revival of the genre eventually led to Awarapan 2 being made, and that decision has paid off handsomely. There is probably no precedent for a sequel to a DISASTER emerging as a HIT, perhaps even a blockbuster. Last year saw former FLOPs like Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu become HITs through their re-releases, and now a sequel is doing it on a much bigger scale.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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