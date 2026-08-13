Awarapan 2 Final Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi & Disha Patani starrer set for excellent opening day; Sells 1.25 lakh tickets in National Chains

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead along with Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Survinder Vicky, and others, is all set to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The romantic drama, directed by Nitin Kakkar, sold over 1.25 lakh tickets in the top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. It also recorded solid advances in the non-national chains. At MovieMax, it sold over 5000 tickets. That's already the career-best advance for Emraan Hashmi among his solo films.

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Bankrolled by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is all set to take a banger start at the box office. Looking at its outstanding sales and buzz among the audience, the movie is expected to take an opening in the vicinity of Rs. 16 to 21 crore, with a pinpoint prediction of Rs. 20 crore nett. It will be the career-biggest solo opening for Emraan Hashmi.

If the movie manages to open on the projected lines, Awarapan 2 will cross the lifetime cume of the OG 2007 released Awarapan on its opening day itself, which will be for the first time for any Hindi movie. The movie is facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. However, seeing its advances, the clash seems one-sided.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi starrer on verge of surpassing 1 lakh ticket mark in National Chains, 5 hours still in hand