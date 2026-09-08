Awarapan 2 Final Box Office Collections: Emraan Hashmi starrer closes theatrical run at Rs 147 crore, emerges Super HIT

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, along with Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Survinder Vicky, Purab Gabbi, and others, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The romantic action drama, directed by Nitin Kakkar, netted around Rs. 50 lakh in the first four days of Week 4.

Allied to its first three weeks' cume of Rs. 146 crore, the running cume of Awarapan 2 now stands at Rs. 146.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. It is expected to add a couple of lakhs more to the tally before exiting from the cinemas. That said, the movie is all set to close its entire run at Rs. 147 crore nett at the Indian box office.

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The movie turned out to be a Super HIT venture at the box office. It's probably the first time a sequel to a disaster film turned out to be a big success. One thing that worked in favor of Awarapan 2 is its controlled budget. The movie turned out to be the career's biggest grosser for Emraan Hashmi despite mixed word-of-mouth, thanks to the nostalgia factor and cult fan base of OG Awarapan.

The day-wise box office collections of Awarapan 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 111.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 29.00 cr. Week 3 Rs. 5.50 cr. Week 4 Rs. 0.50 cr. (4 days) Total Rs. 146.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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