Awarapan 2 Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer hits Rs 116 crore in 3 days globally

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead, along with Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Survinder Vicky, Purab Gabbi, and others, recorded a fantastic opening weekend at the box office. The romantic action drama smashed Rs. 116.50 crore in its 3-day global weekend haul. That's the biggest opening weekend for a solo Emraan Hashmi film.

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Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie collected Rs. 97.50 crore (Rs. 81.50 crore nett) in India alone, while it fetched around Rs. 19 crore (USD 2 million) from the International markets. It performed best in the Gulf, grossing around USD 1 million. The movie recorded its biggest day on Saturday, thanks to the Independence Day holiday in India.

The Emraan Hashmi starrer has already emerged as a big success at the box office. The next two weeks will benefit from multiple holidays, which should further aid collections, although the film will face competition from Toxic during that period. If it manages to hold well, the movie has the potential to even bag a Blockbuster verdict.

Box Office Collections of Awarapan 2 are as follows:

Particulars Box Office India Rs. 97.5 crore

(Rs. 81.5 cr nett) Overseas Rs. 19 crore

(USD 2 M) WORLDWIDE Rs. 116.50 crore

The success of Awarapan 2 is crucial for Emraan Hashmi, as he was going through a rough patch for a long time. His next film is GunMaaster G9, slated to hit the big screens on November 27, 2026. It will be interesting to see whether the love and appreciation he is getting for Awarapan 2 will continue or not.

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Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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