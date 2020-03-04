Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Prediction: Shraddha Kapoor starrer to BEAT Saaho & record her biggest Day 1?

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Predictions Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor reunites with Tiger Shroff in the Ahmed Khan directorial. All eyes are set on the box office to know if the movie could become the actress's biggest opener.

It is a crucial weekend for for this weekend for she returns to the Baaghi franchise with Baaghi 3. The movie, which starred in the second movie of the franchise, sees Shraddha paired opposite Tiger Shroff. While the movie is tracking a good opening, it is to see if it would help Shraddha register her career's biggest opening day collection. Girish Johar tells Pinkvilla that Baaghi 3 is expected to open anywhere in between Rs 20 and Rs 22 crores.

However, he suggests that Baaghi 3 could pose a box office collection stands a chance of surpassing the 22 crore mark. If that happens, Baaghi 3 could become Shraddha's biggest box office opener beating Saaho. The Prabha starrer released last collected a box office collection of Rs 24.40 crore in Hindi. Although the movie opened remarkably well, it failed to keep the curve upward.

Shraddha's recent projects haven't worked in her favour. Saaho was expected to break the box office but the movie, despite the multilingual release, fell a little short. The movie recorded a lifetime earning of Rs 142.95 crore in Hindi. Shraddha also starred in Street Dancer, opposite , which released last month. The movie opened Rs 9.50 crore and failed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Baaghi 3 could possibly turn that around for Shraddha. We'll have to wait and watch if Baaghi 3 joins the likes of Chhichhore and Stree to register a spot in the Rs 100 crore club. Do you think Baaghi 3 would become Shraddha's biggest opener at the box office? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

