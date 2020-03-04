Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Predictions Day 1: Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor starrer to blow up the BO

Baaghi 3 Box Office Predictions Day 1: Baaghi 3 releases this weekend. The Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is eying a huge opening day box office collection.

Baaghi 3 releases this weekend. The Bollywood action flick stars Tiger Shroff, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. While the trailer and songs have already caught everyone's attention, all eyes are set on the Ahmed Khan directorial to see if it would kick off March with a huge bang. As per box office analysts, it possibly could blow up the box office over the weekend. Girish Johar tells Pinkvilla that Baaghi 3 is eyeing a huge opening day collection and it stands a chance to come through.

The trade expert reveals that the third movie in the franchise would benefit from the box office success of its previous two movies. He also notes that the fan craze surrounding Tiger and Shraddha would propel the movie to success. The movie also teases a visual treat for moviegoers which could draw the audiences to the theatres. "Baaghi 3 is mounted on a huge scale and it is headed to a fantastic start at the box office this weekend," he said.

Baaghi 3 is open with a jaw-dropping opening day collection of Rs 20 to 22 crores. "It is a fantastic start especially since its a non-holiday release. It will cash in on the extended Holi weekend," he added. A source informs us that Baaghi 3 is set to release on 3000 plus screens.

Shraddha and Tiger have been out and about to promote the weekend release. From interacting with fans to sitting down for interviews, they are all over the place. Stick around for Pinkvilla's review of Baaghi 3.

Credits :Pinkvilla

