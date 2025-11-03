EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Baahubali The Epic Box Office: Biggest First Weekend for a Re-Release Collecting 37cr Worldwide

It's not certain whether the film can overtake Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs. 40 crore) as the highest-grossing re-release in India, despite having a sizeable early lead after the weekend.

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Nov 03, 2025  |  03:08 PM IST |  424K
baahubali,
Baahubali 2 still (image courtesy of Arka)

Baahubali: The Epic concluded its first weekend in India with Rs. 27 crore approx. Another Rs. 10 crore poured in from overseas, for a worldwide weekend of Rs. 37 crore approx. This marks the biggest opening for an Indian re-release, both in India and worldwide. The record previously was held by Sanam Teri Kasam, which grossed Rs. 19 crore in India and worldwide, as that film had no release or business overseas.

Most of the business of Baahubali: The Epic came from the original Telugu version, while the dubbed Hindi and Tamil versions performed modestly. The Telugu states grossed over Rs. 15 crore. There was a drop after the first day of Rs. 8 crore, with Sunday collecting less than half at Rs. 3 crore. This, however, is better than other Telugu re-releases, which are generally one-day events, while here the film had collections over the weekend as well.

Since there is a drop in business over the weekend, it’s uncertain whether the film can overtake Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs. 40 crore) as the highest-grossing re-release in India, despite having a sizeable early lead after the weekend. The slowdown also means that Pushpa 2 can retain its crown for the highest-grossing film of all time in India. Baahubali 2 would have required this re-release to earn around Rs. 60 crore, which seems out of reach now.

The Territorial Breakdown for Baahubali: The Epic is as follows:

Area Gross
AP/TS Rs. 15.10 cr.
Nizam Rs. 8.50 cr.
Ceded Rs. 1.60 cr.
Andhra Rs. 5.00 cr.
Karnataka Rs. 3.40 cr.
Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 3.00 cr.
Rest of India Rs. 5.25 cr.
   
INDIA Rs. 26.75 cr.
   
North America USD 750,000
Rest of World USD 400,000
   
OVERSEAS USD 1,150,000
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 37.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna film nets Rs. 10.50 crore in 2nd weekend, nears Rs 115 crore mark

Latest Articles