Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collections: Opens to 18cr Worldwide on First Day

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Nov 01, 2025  |  08:48 PM IST |  1.1M
baahubali,
Baahubali 2 still (image courtesy of Arka)

Baahubali: The Epic grossed Rs. 12 crore approx at the Indian box office on its first day. That figure includes Rs. 1.50 crore previews from Thursday. The Telugu versions contributed the majority of the business, while the Hindi and Tamil dubbed versions opened to comparatively modest numbers.

The film has earned another Rs. 6.25 crore (USD 700K) overseas, most of which came from the United States, where the film had previews on Wednesday and Thursday as well. All that adds up to Rs. 18 crore worldwide.

This is the biggest opening for any re-release in India, far ahead of the next best Gabbar Singh, which grossed Rs. 5.75 crore approx on its first day in India. The Telugu re-releases are largely one-day events which fizzle out quickly, without any sort of legs. Baahubali: The Epic is expected to play differently. 

Then there is the question of whether, with the re-release, Baahubali 2 could reclaim the crown for the highest-grossing film in India. Pushpa 2 ended about Rs. 30 crore higher than Baahubali 2 in India. However, since this re-release isn’t simply of Baahubali 2 but an amalgamation of 1 & 2, the business will have to be split and then added to each of them. Therefore, this re-release needs to earn around Rs. 60 crore to overtake Pushpa 2. That won’t be an easy task. For that to happen, the Hindi version will need to pick up.

The Territorial Breakdown for Baahubali: The Epic is as follows:
 

Area Gross
AP/TS Rs. 7.90 cr.
Nizam Rs. 4.00 cr.
Ceded Rs. 0.90 cr.
Andhra Rs. 3.00 cr.
Karnataka Rs. 1.50 cr.
Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 1.00 cr.
Rest of India Rs. 1.60 cr.
   
INDIA Rs. 12.00 cr.
   
United States USD 450,000
Rest of World USD 250,000
   
OVERSEAS USD 700,000
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 18.25 cr.

