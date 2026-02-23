Bambukat 2 Box Office Collections: Ammy Virk and Binnu Dhillon film gross Rs. 8.50 Cr. in first weekend worldwide

Bambukat 2 wrapped its opening weekend with Rs. 8.50 crore approx worldwide. The domestic and overseas split for the film stands at Rs. 2.40 crore (Rs. 2 crore nett) and Rs. 6.10 crore (USD 675K) respectively. Compared to the other recent Ammy Virk films, the opening weekend is below Saunkan Saunkanay 2 (Rs. 15 crore) and Sarbala (Rs. 11.25 crore).

The overseas performance ranges from so-so to good. The good being Canada, which was on par with Sarbala and better than Saunkan Saunkanay 2. Had Canada not delivered, it would have been a total lost cause, but now Canada has given it some numbers to go with.

The main disappointment came in India, where the film has not done well. The original Bambukat was a blockbuster in 2016, which opened to bumper numbers and then trended superbly. Considering how comedy sequels do well, one would have expected triple the numbers it has done. The trend over the weekend is also quite mediocre, with Sunday not growing as much as it could have.

The Box Office Collections of Bambukat 2 in India is as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 0.55 cr. Saturday Rs. 0.80 cr. Sunday Rs. 1.05 cr. Total Rs. 2.40 cr.

The Punjabi film box office in India has fallen off from the highs of the 2010s, when the business was growing and sort of peaked towards the end of the decade. The quality of films aside, one of the major driving factors is demographic change. A sustained wave of emigration in the late 2010s and early 2020s has reshaped the core audience base. A large chunk of the business has shifted from India to overseas markets like Canada and Australia. It is now common for overseas collections to be multiple times higher than those in India. In contrast, pre-COVID, the business used to be more domestic-heavy, with rarely any film collecting more overseas than in India.

