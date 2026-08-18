Batwara 1947 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol's film crashes on 1st Monday, nets Rs 26 crore in 4 days

Batwara 1947 failed to impress the audience. The Sunny Deol starrer collected Rs. 1.25 crore to Rs. 1.50 crore on its first Monday (Day 4), crashing with a sharp decline of 75 per cent from the opening day. The 4-day running cume of Batwara 1947 reached Rs. 26 crore nett at the box office.

The Aamir Khan Productions venture garnered mixed word-of-mouth among the audience, which is a major factor in why it tanked at the box office. Based on current trends, the movie will close its opening week under the Rs. 30 crore mark, which should have been a single-day collection for a Sunny Deol film of such production scale. The movie is heading towards a disastrous end.

Batwara 1947 was set in production after the mega blockbuster success of Gadar 2, which brought back Sunny Deol to the forefront after being phased out in the past two decades. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film has a partition backdrop and has the mass elements, although not as front-footed as the Gadar films. More importantly, here it’s about a Pakistani Sunny Deol saving a Hindu woman and her religion, which won’t play as well as a Tara Singh fighting out Pakistan to its core audience.

Day-wise box office collections of Batwara 1947 are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 12.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 6.75 crore Day 4 Rs. 1.25-1.50 crore Total Rs. 26 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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