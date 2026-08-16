Batwara 1947 Day 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol roars on Independence Day with 160 per cent spike, nets Rs 18 crore in two days

Batwara 1947 saw a huge surge of 160 per cent on Independence Day, collecting Rs. 13 crore nett after opening at a low of Rs. 5 crore. The running cume of the Sunny Deol starrer now stands at Rs. 18 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film benefitted from the big release it got, which gave it a big boost from holiday walk-ins. Despite this growth, there is a lot of work to do. Batwara 1947 is likely to drop today. If the film could match its Independence Day biz on Day 3, that would be a very good result, but that's highly unlikely.

The advance for Sunday is significantly down from Saturday, which suggests a below Rs. 10 crore day, which won’t be good. If the film manages to stay over Rs. 10 crore, that may not be entirely enough, but much better. Based on current trends, the movie will surpass the Rs. 25 crore nett mark by EOD today.

This film was set in production after the mega blockbuster success of Gadar 2, which brought back Sunny Deol to the forefront after being phased out in the past two decades. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film has a partition backdrop and has the mass elements, although not as front-footed as Gadar films. More importantly, here it’s about a Pakistani Sunny Deol saving a Hindu woman and her religion, which won’t play as well as a Tara Singh fighting out Pakistan to its core audience.

Day-wise box office collections of Batwara 1947 are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 13.00 crore Total Rs. 18.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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