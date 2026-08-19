Batwara 1947 Day 5 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol's film registers 25 per cent spike on discounted Tuesday, heading for disappointing end

Batwara 1947 collected Rs. 1.75 crore on its first discounted Tuesday, registering a 25 per cent spike from the previous day. The running cume of the Sunny Deol starrer reached Rs. 26.90 crore in 5 days. That's a disappointing figure. The movie is heading to close this week around Rs. 29 crore nett or so.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Sunny Deol starrer couldn't strike the right chords with the audience. The movie turned into a disaster at the box office. That said, it will be a major loss-maker for Aamir Khan Productions since the production cost is on the higher side.

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The movie faced a clash with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2; however, the real killer for the film is its dull marketing and average word-of-mouth. Had the film received a better reception, it would have performed better.

Batwara 1947 was set in production after the mega blockbuster success of Gadar 2, which brought back Sunny Deol to the forefront after being phased out in the past two decades. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film has a partition backdrop and has the mass elements, although not as front-footed as the Gadar films. More importantly, here it’s about a Pakistani Sunny Deol saving a Hindu woman and her religion, which won’t play as well as a Tara Singh fighting out Pakistan to its core audience.

Day-wise box office collections of Batwara 1947 are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 12.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 6.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 1.40 crore Day 5 Rs. 1.75 crore Total Rs. 26.90 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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