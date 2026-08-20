Batwara 1947 Day 6 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol's film continues to struggle, nears Rs 30 crore mark

Batwara 1947 added Rs. 1.10 crore to the tally on its Day 6 (Wednesday), registering a 37 per cent drop from the previous day. The movie took its 6-day running cume to Rs. 28 crore nett at the Indian box office. That's a disastrous total for a Sunny Deol big-budget film.

Bankrolled by Aamir Khan, the partition-based drama didn't land well with the audience, which is a major reason why it is struggling at the box office. The Sunny Deol starrer will close this week around Rs. 29 crore, and then it will head towards its final target. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to wind its entire run around the Rs. 40-45 crore nett mark, which is nothing but disappointing.

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Batwara 1947 was set in production after the mega blockbuster success of Gadar 2, which brought back Sunny Deol to the forefront after being phased out in the past two decades. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film has a partition backdrop and has the mass elements, although not as front-footed as the Gadar films. More importantly, here it’s about a Pakistani Sunny Deol saving a Hindu woman and her religion, which won’t play as well as a Tara Singh fighting out Pakistan to its core audience.

Day-wise box office collections of Batwara 1947 are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 12.25 crore Day 3 Rs. 6.50 crore Day 4 Rs. 1.40 crore Day 5 Rs. 1.75 crore Day 6 Rs. 1.10 crore Total Rs. 28 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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