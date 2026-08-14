Batwara 1947 Final Advance Booking: Sunny Deol starrer sells 20,000 tickets in National Chains, fate depends on audience reception

Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, and others, is about to hit the screens in a couple of hours. The movie recorded low advance booking for the kind of film it is. It could sell over 20,000 tickets only in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

All hopes are now on its spot bookings and walk-ins. If the movie manages to gain positive reception, it will see a good boost in its sales. So far, the film is looking for a single-digit start, in the vicinity of Rs. 4 to 7 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Batwara 1947 is facing Awarapan 2 at the box office, which is witnessing a phenomenal sales at the box office. Let's see whether Batwara 1947 can give a fight to the Emraan Hashmi film in the long run.

For the unversed, Batwara 1947 is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The movie marks the return of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after a long gap. They previously delivered three classics: Damini, Ghayal, and Ghatak. All eyes are now on Batwara 1947.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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