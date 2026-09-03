Batwara 1947 Final Worldwide Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol starrer partition-drama exhausts theatrical run under Rs 45 crore globally

Batwara 1947 turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. The Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Deol starrer wrapped up its entire box office run under the Rs. 45 crore gross mark globally. The movie had a low opening because of dull marketing. Furthermore, the mixed word-of-mouth impacted its box office run significantly.

The movie fetched around Rs. 38.50 crore (Rs. 32 crore nett) in its full run in India. Additionally, it collected USD 600K (Rs. 5.75 crore) from the international markets, which is again a disappointing figure. Had the film received a superlative reception among the audience, it would have performed much better.

Mounted on a lavish budget under Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 turned out to be Sunny Deol's first big disaster after his comeback with Gadar 2 in 2023. The actor will next be seen in Ramayana, playing Lord Hanuman's role. He also has a small film, Gabru, coming this year. It will be interesting to see how it fares at the box office.

Box office collections of Batwara 1947 are as follows:

Particular Box Office India Rs. 38.50 crore Overseas Rs. 5.75 crore

(USD 600K) Worldwide Rs. 44.25 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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