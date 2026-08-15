Batwara 1947 Opening Day Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol starrer takes low start, nets Rs 5 crore on Day 1

Sunny Deol's new film Batwara 1947 has finally hit the big screens. However, the film couldn't post a good start. As per estimates, the movie could collect just Rs. 4.50 to 5 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. That's the lowest Sunny Deol opening in his 2.0 era after his grand theatrical comeback with Gadar 2. For the record, Batwara 1947 opened even lower than Jaat at the box office.

One of the major reasons why the film started slow could be a lack of interest and excitement among the audience. The pre-release assets of Batwara 1947 couldn't ignite the same kind of buzz that his earlier films did. Furthermore, it is not a typical Sunny Deol action film for which he is best known.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie clashed with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. However, the clash seems one-sided so far. Batwara 1947 has the benefit of relatively better word-of-mouth; however, it is to be seen whether it can translate into numbers or not.

The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial should aim for a good spike today on the Independence Day holiday and maintain a good hold after its opening weekend to have a chance at the box office. As of now, the Sunny Deol starrer seems to be struggling.

For the unversed, Batwara 1947 also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, and others. The film marked the fourth collaboration of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after three cult classics, Damini, Ghayal, and Ghatak. It will be interesting to see whether Batwara 1947 can show good trends in the long run or not.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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