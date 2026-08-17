Batwara 1947 Opening Weekend Box Office: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer collects slightly under Rs 25 crore in 3 days, needs miraculous trend ahead

Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and others, recorded a low opening weekend at the box office. The film witnessed a 45 per cent drop on Day 3 (Sunday) after showing a promising growth on Day 2 (Independence Day holiday). It added Rs. 6.75 crore to the tally on Sunday, bringing the opening weekend to Rs. 24.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

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Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 needs to show a miraculous trend ahead in order to have a chance. So far, the movie is heading for a disastrous end since the budget is on the higher side. The movie garnered a mixed reception among the audience, which goes against the film, apart from its clash with Awarapan 2. Had the Sunny Deol starrer met with positive reviews, it would have recorded a better run.

Batwara 1947 was set in production after the mega blockbuster success of Gadar 2, which brought back Sunny Deol to the forefront after being phased out in the past two decades. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film has a partition backdrop and has the mass elements, although not as front-footed as the Gadar films. More importantly, here it’s about a Pakistani Sunny Deol saving a Hindu woman and her religion, which won’t play as well as a Tara Singh fighting out Pakistan to its core audience.

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Day-wise box office collections of Batwara 1947 are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 12.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 6.75 crore Total Rs. 24.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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