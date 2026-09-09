Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer OVERTAKES Lokah, emerges 2nd biggest grosser in Kerala

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs. 2.75 crore on its Day 19 (third Tuesday), registering a 15 per cent drop from the previous day. The running cume of the Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer reached Rs. 123.50 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

With this sort of impressive run, the movie surpassed the final cume of Lokah Chapter One: Chandra in just 19 days and emerged as the second highest-grossing film of all time at the Kerala box office.

From here on, dethroning Vaazha 2 from the top spot will be a cakewalk for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. In fact, the movie is expected to set a new and much higher benchmark for the coming releases.

Day-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 6.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.50 crore 4 Rs. 7.00 crore 5 Rs. 8.00 crore 6 Rs. 7.50 crore 7 Rs. 9.00 crore 8 Rs. 9.50 crore 9 Rs. 9.60 crore 10 Rs. 9.60 crore 11 Rs. 6.45 crore 12 Rs. 5.40 crore 13 Rs. 4.75 crore 14 Rs. 4.25 crore 15 Rs. 5.75 crore 16 Rs. 5.60 crore 17 Rs. 6.80 crore 18 Rs. 3.30 crore 19 Rs. 2.75 crore Total Rs. 123.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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