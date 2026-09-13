Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office: Nivin Pauly’s rom-com adds Rs 3.80 crore on 4th Saturday, grosses 134 crores in 23 days

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit , starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, has been breaking records at the Kerala box office. After the movie placed itself at the top spot among the all-time grossers in Malayalam cinema, it is estimated to add another Rs 3.80 crore on its 4th Saturday.

The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer collected Rs. 128.10 crore by the end of its third week. With the film earning Rs 2.35 crore on Day 22, the running cume stands at Rs. 130.35 crore gross. With an additional Rs 3.80 crore, the rom-com will hit the Rs 134 crore mark.

Interestingly, in the past few months, Malayalam cinema has witnessed four INDUSTRY HITs: Thudarum, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Vaazha 2, and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

Day-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 6.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.50 crore 4 Rs. 7.00 crore 5 Rs. 8.00 crore 6 Rs. 7.50 crore 7 Rs. 9.00 crore 8 Rs. 9.50 crore 9 Rs. 9.60 crore 10 Rs. 9.60 crore 11 Rs. 6.45 crore 12 Rs. 5.40 crore 13 Rs. 4.75 crore 14 Rs. 4.25 crore 15 Rs. 5.75 crore 16 Rs. 5.60 crore 17 Rs. 6.80 crore 18 Rs. 3.30 crore 19 Rs. 2.75 crore 20 Rs. 2.50 crore 21 Rs. 2.10 crore 22 Rs. 2.35 crore 23 Rs. 3.80 crore (est.) Total Rs. 134.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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