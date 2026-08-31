Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Kerala 2nd Weekend Box Office: Emerges Nivin Pauly's biggest grosser, grosses Rs 78.50 crore

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit recorded a banger second weekend, wrapping it up at Rs. 28.70 crore. The Malayalam movie collected Rs. 9 crore plus over four consecutive days. Allied to its first week of Rs. 49.75 crore, the running cume of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit reached Rs. 78.45 crore gross at the Kerala box office in its 10 days of theatrical run.

The movie emerged as the highest-grossing film of Nivin Pauly, surpassing the previous best, Sarvam Maya. It is expected to keep gaining traction in the coming days as well. Based on current trends, the movie is heading to enter the Rs. 100 crore club, possibly by 2nd Thursday or 3rd Friday.

Seeing its strong run, the movie is set for a long run ahead. However, a lot will depend on I Am Game's reception. If Bethlehem Kudumba Unit manages to hold well in the coming days, it will not only enter the Rs. 100 crore club but also challenge the top grossers.

Day-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 6.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.50 crore 4 Rs. 7.00 crore 5 Rs. 8.00 crore 6 Rs. 7.50 crore 7 Rs. 9.00 crore 8 Rs. 9.50 crore 9 Rs. 9.60 crore 10 Rs. 9.60 crore (est.) Total Rs. 78.45 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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