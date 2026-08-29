Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Kerala Box Office Collections: Nivin Pauly starrer collects Rs. 9.50 crore on Day 8, grosses Rs 60 crore

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs. 9.50 crore on its second Friday in Kerala, witnessing a nominal spike on the last day. The running cume of the film reached Rs. 59.25 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer is expected to see a good hold on Saturday and Sunday as well and close this weekend around Rs. 70-75 crore.

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The Malayalam film is a Blockbuster already. It is now targeting a Super Blockbuster or All-Time Blockbuster verdict. If the movie manages to continue with the same momentum, it will not only enter the Rs. 100 crore mark in Kerala but also challenge the top grossers: Vaazha 2, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, and Thudarum.

The movie will emerge as the biggest grosser of Nivin Pauly, surpassing Sarvam Maya at the worldwide box office by EOD today. It will be interesting to see where the film finally ends its run.

Day-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 6.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.50 crore 4 Rs. 7.00 crore 5 Rs. 8.00 crore 6 Rs. 7.50 crore 7 Rs. 9.00 crore 8 Rs. 9.50 crore Total Rs. 59.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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