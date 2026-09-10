Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Kerala Box Office: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer approaches Vaazha 2's lifetime record, grosses Rs 126 crore in 20 days

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit maintained a good hold on its third Wednesday (Day 20). The movie added Rs. 2.50 crore to the tally, registering a nominal drop of 10 per cent from the previous day. The Malayalam movie took its running cume of 20 days to Rs. 126 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer is only Rs. 3.50 crore away from Vaazha 2's lifetime record. Once it gets there, the movie will emerge as the highest-grossing film of all time in Kerala. For the record, Vaazha 2 grossed Rs. 129.50 crore in its full run. The way Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is performing, it should aim for a Rs. 140 to 150 crore finish in its home state.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a Blockbuster venture both in Kerala and overseas. Globally, the movie is about to surpass Lokah Chapter One: Chandra's Rs. 300 crore cume soon and emerge as the new Industry HIT.

Day-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 6.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.50 crore 4 Rs. 7.00 crore 5 Rs. 8.00 crore 6 Rs. 7.50 crore 7 Rs. 9.00 crore 8 Rs. 9.50 crore 9 Rs. 9.60 crore 10 Rs. 9.60 crore 11 Rs. 6.45 crore 12 Rs. 5.40 crore 13 Rs. 4.75 crore 14 Rs. 4.25 crore 15 Rs. 5.75 crore 16 Rs. 5.60 crore 17 Rs. 6.80 crore 18 Rs. 3.30 crore 19 Rs. 2.75 crore 20 Rs. 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 126 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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