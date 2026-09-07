Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Kerala Box Office: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer records biggest 3rd weekend of all time, grosses Rs 117 crore in 17 days

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued to record a phenomenal hold at the box office. The Malayalam film collected Rs. 18.15 crore in its third weekend, which is an all-time record. The running cume of the Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer reached Rs. 117.45 crore gross at the Kerala box office. That said, the movie has already emerged as the fourth biggest Malayalam grosser of all time in Kerala after Vaazha 2, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, and Thudarum.

The Nivin Pauly starrer is all set to surpass Thudarum today EOD, and then it will march towards the top two spots. From here on, dethroning Vaazha 2 from the top spot will be a cakewalk for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. In fact, the movie is expected to set a new and much higher benchmark for the coming releases.

Interestingly, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has not gone down to Rs. 4 crore in its entire run so far, which explains how the movie is trending at the box office. It is expected to continue its dream run for a couple of weeks; however, a lot will depend on its OTT release. Usually, South movies take the OTT route just 4 weeks after their theatrical release. If the movie opts for the same, it will lose a big opportunity to make use of its full box office potential.

Day-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 6.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.50 crore 4 Rs. 7.00 crore 5 Rs. 8.00 crore 6 Rs. 7.50 crore 7 Rs. 9.00 crore 8 Rs. 9.50 crore 9 Rs. 9.60 crore 10 Rs. 9.60 crore 11 Rs. 6.45 crore 12 Rs. 5.40 crore 13 Rs. 4.75 crore 14 Rs. 4.25 crore 15 Rs. 5.75 crore 16 Rs. 5.60 crore 17 Rs. 6.80 crore Total Rs. 117.45 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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