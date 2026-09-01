Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Kerala Box Office: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's film on track to enter Rs 100 crore club

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs. 6.40 crore on its second Monday, registering a 30 per cent drop from the second Friday. The drop from the first Monday is around 8 per cent. That's a superb hold, to say the least.

The running cume of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit reached Rs. 84.85 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to enter the Rs. 100 crore club by the end of this week. Now, it will be interesting to see how the movie performs against I Am Game. If the movie manages to hold well against the new release, it can even challenge the top grosser, Vaazha 2, in Kerala.

It has already emerged as the highest-grossing film of Nivin Pauly, surpassing the previous best, Sarvam Maya. The movie is expected to keep gaining traction in the coming days as well.

Day-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 6.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.50 crore 4 Rs. 7.00 crore 5 Rs. 8.00 crore 6 Rs. 7.50 crore 7 Rs. 9.00 crore 8 Rs. 9.50 crore 9 Rs. 9.60 crore 10 Rs. 9.60 crore 11 Rs. 6.40 crore (est.) Total Rs. 84.85 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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