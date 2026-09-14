Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Kerala Box Office: Nivin Pauly starrer records biggest 3rd Weekend of all time, grosses Rs 138.5 crore in 24 days

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit , starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is creating a massive storm at the box office and setting new records in Malayalam cinema. Now, the film has emerged as the biggest third weekend of all time after grossing Rs 4.25 crore on Day 24.

The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer collected Rs 134.25 crore in 23 days. With the latest collection added, the film's total tally stands at Rs 138.50 crore.

Moreover, BKU recently took over the top spot on the worldwide grosser list, surpassing Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra . As the rom-com becomes an industry hit, it has easily joined the list of recent blockbusters, including Lokah, Thudarum, and Vaazha 2.

Day-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 6.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.50 crore 4 Rs. 7.00 crore 5 Rs. 8.00 crore 6 Rs. 7.50 crore 7 Rs. 9.00 crore 8 Rs. 9.50 crore 9 Rs. 9.60 crore 10 Rs. 9.60 crore 11 Rs. 6.45 crore 12 Rs. 5.40 crore 13 Rs. 4.75 crore 14 Rs. 4.25 crore 15 Rs. 5.75 crore 16 Rs. 5.60 crore 17 Rs. 6.80 crore 18 Rs. 3.30 crore 19 Rs. 2.75 crore 20 Rs. 2.50 crore 21 Rs. 2.10 crore 22 Rs. 2.35 crore 23 Rs. 3.80 crore 24 Rs. 4.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 138.5 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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