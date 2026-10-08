Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Kerala Final Box Office: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer wraps theatrical run at Rs 155.50 crore

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit wrapped up its entire box office run at Rs. 155.50 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Directed by Girish A.D., the romantic drama would have fared even more if it had not released on the streaming platform last week.

Nevertheless, the Malayalam movie has already emerged as the new Industry HIT. It sets all-time records, surpassing Vaazha 2's Rs 129.60 crore cume in Kerala and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's Rs 300 crore cume worldwide.

The movie also became the most profitable film in Malayalam cinema, grossing a distribution share of Rs. 65 crore at the Kerala box office. For the unversed, only 14 films ever managed to do so in Kerala, with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit becoming the first Malayalam entry. It recovered almost 3x its budget from the distribution share alone in its home turf.

Week-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 49.75 crore Week 2 Rs. 49.50 crore Week 3 Rs. 28.80 crore Week 4 Rs. 15.70 crore Week 5 Rs. 8.10 crore Week 6 Rs. 3.35 crore Rest Rs. 0.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 155.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Final Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan's directorial set to close theatrical run at Rs. 232 crore in India