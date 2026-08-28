Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Kerala Opening Week Box Office: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer records superb hold, nears Rs 50 crore mark

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues to perform extremely well at the box office. The movie wrapped its opening week slightly under the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in Kerala. It smashed over Rs. 9 crore on Thursday, bringing its 7-day cume to Rs. 49.75 crore gross.

The movie is all set to enter the Rs. 50 crore mark today. Based on current trends, the Nivin Pauly starrer is expected to make a sum of Rs. 20 crore this weekend, which will take its running cume to the Rs. 70 crore mark or so. The Malayalam movie garnered a positive reception among the audience, which is why it is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office.

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If the movie manages to continue with the same momentum, it will not only enter the Rs. 100 crore mark in Kerala but also challenge the top grossers: Vaazha 2, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, and Thudarum. It will be interesting to see where the film finally ends its run.

Day-wise box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 6.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.50 crore 4 Rs. 7.00 crore 5 Rs. 8.00 crore 6 Rs. 7.50 crore 7 Rs. 9.00 crore Total Rs. 49.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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