Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Worldwide Box Office Collections: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer grosses Rs 273 crore globally in 18 days

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues to wreck havoc at the box office. The Malayalam movie fetched around Rs. 5.50 crore on its Day 18 globally, bringing its worldwide theatrical cume to Rs. 273 crore gross in its 18 days of theatrical run. Of this, Rs. 120.75 crore came from Kerala alone.

The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer has already emerged as the second-highest-grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office. The movie took just 17 days to beat the record of L2 Empuraan. It is now on track to emerge as the Industry HIT by overtaking Lokah Chapter One: Chandra on the global front.

In Kerala, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is all set to surpass Lokah by EOD today and emerge as the second-biggest grosser. It will surpass Vaazha 2's lifetime cume by the end of this week and grab the top spot, bagging the record of All-Time Blockbuster.

It is expected to continue its dream run for a couple of weeks; however, a lot will depend on its OTT release. Usually, South movies take the OTT route just 4 weeks after their theatrical release. If the movie opts for the same, it will lose a big opportunity to make use of its full box office potential.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Divine run continues with an outstanding 5th Monday hold, emerges SUPER BLOCKBUSTER