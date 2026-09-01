Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Worldwide Box Office Collections: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer on verge of entering Rs 200 crore club globally

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued to record a phenomenal run at the box office. The Malayalam movie, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, closed its second weekend at Rs. 64.70 crore at the worldwide box office. Of this, around Rs. 28.70 crore came from Kerala alone.

Allied to its first week's global cume of Rs. 128.80 crore, the Nivin Pauly movie took its 10-day worldwide total to Rs. 193.50 crore. Breaking it into territories, the movie so far collected Rs. 78.50 crore from its home turf, while the rest of the Indian markets raked in over Rs. 16.95 crore. The romantic drama performed extremely well in the international markets, where it collected around Rs. 98 crore (USD 10.30 million).

10-Day Worldwide box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit:

Area Box Office Kerala Rs. 78.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 16.95 crore Overseas Rs. 98.05 crore

(USD 10.30 million) Worldwide Rs. 193.50 crore

As per estimates, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs. 11.50 crore plus on its 1st Monday, bringing its total cume to Rs. 204 crore plus at the worldwide box office. The movie has already emerged as a Super-Blockbuster. Seeing its strong run, the movie is set for a long run ahead. However, a lot will depend on I Am Game's reception. It will be interesting to see how far it goes at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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