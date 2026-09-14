Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Worldwide Box Office: Nivin Pauly's film emerges INDUSTRY HIT, surpasses Lokah in just 24 days

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues to create an uproar at the box office, with the Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer rom-com becoming the highest-grossing film from Malayalam cinema. In a span of 24 days, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

BKU has become only the second Malayalam film after Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to hit the Rs 300-crore mark. Moreover, the film has become the fastest to do so. While it took the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer 45 days to touch the mark, BKU achieved the feat in just 24 days. Additionally, the end-of-day worldwide gross was around Rs 305 crore, against Lokah's tally of Rs 302.65 crore.

Earlier, the Nivin Pauly starrer took just 17 days to beat the record of L2 Empuraan. The rom-com had already emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, taking over from Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office: Nivin Pauly’s rom-com adds Rs 3.80 crore on 4th Saturday, grosses 134 crores in 23 days