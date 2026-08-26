Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Worldwide Box Office: Nivin Pauly starrer records superb hold on Day 6, enters Rs 100 crore club globally

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues to record phenomenal trends at the box office. As per estimates, the movie collected around Rs. 15 crore on its Day 6 (Wednesday) at the worldwide box office. With this sort of impressive performance, the Nivin Pauly starrer smashed the Rs. 100 crore gross mark globally. It took just 6 days to achieve this feat, becoming the third fastest entrant, only behind L2 Empuraan and Drishyam 3.

Currently standing at Rs. 110 crore gross, the Malayalam film is looking to close its entire first week around the Rs. 120-125 crore mark at the worldwide box office. That will be a superb total. The movie has the benefit of the Onam festival, due to which it recorded the biggest 1st Wednesday of all time in Kerala.

Estimates suggest that the movie grossed around Rs. 8 crore in its home turf today. The running cume of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in Kerala reached Rs. 41 crore gross. It will cross Rs. 50 crore mark, possibly by Thursday EOD.

The movie has emerged as a big winner this Onam. It also became a blockbuster at the box office, both in Kerala and overseas. With several holidays ahead, the Nivin Pauly starrer is set for a massive total in its full run.

Worldwide box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit are as follows:

Day 1 WW Box Office Day 1 Rs. 16.20 crore Day 2 Rs. 23.80 crore Day 3 Rs. 24.00 crore Day 4 Rs. 15.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 16.00 crore Day 6 Rs. 15.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 110.50 crore (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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